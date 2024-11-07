New parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently revealed that they have named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally revealed the name of their daughter, who was born on July 16. The couple named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal, which is an Urdu name that means ‘flower of paradise’. The duo also dropped a series of pictures with their little bundle of joy on social media.

Richa and Ali recently opened up about their parenthood and obsession with their newborn daughter. “Having a baby fills a void that you weren't even aware existed. That part never ceases to amaze me. It's freakin' hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see my baby Zuneyra all the time and be around Richa and her,” Fazal told Vogue.

Taking to Instagram, Richa also shared snippets from their latest interview and combined it with never-seen-before pictures. “I avoided reading too much on parenting to prevent information overload because I feel it can get in the way of your natural response. When you work on instinct, you take a few hits and misses, but eventually, you figure it out. Your nurses teach you the basics, but you also learn that you’re born knowing how to suckle. So I never question the intelligence of nature and try not to interfere with it. I observe what works for me and for Zuni. So far, it’s paid off,” said Richa on embarking on motherhood with Zuni(Zuneyra).

Richa and Ali announced the arrival of their first daughter with a joint statement on Instagram. "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal,” read the statement. The couple tied the knot during the lockdown in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. They hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai in 2022.

On the professional front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Ali has begun shooting for his next, Mirzapur 3.