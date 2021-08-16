Rhea Kapoor shares FIRST photo from her intimate wedding with Karan Boolani, reveals she ‘cried all the way through’

Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's daughter and a film producer, married longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony in the company of a few family members on Saturday night. She married in Anil Kapoor's home in Juhu.

Anil Kapoor's beautifully decorated home was photographed by paparazzi and went viral on social media. On the wedding day, celebrities and their families sent flowers to their home, and the family's close ones were observed arriving later that evening.

She uploaded the first photo from her wedding celebrations two days later. and she wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life." "Mine are Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor."

Take a look at the photo here-

Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and stylist who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and jewellery designer Sunita Kapoor. She's worked on films like 'Aisha,' 'Khoobsurat,' and 'Veere Di Wedding,' all of which starred Sonam Kapoor. The sister duo also has a clothing line called ‘Rheson,' which launched in 2017.

Karan Boolani worked on the 2010 film "Aisha," as an assistant director which had Sonam Kapoor in the starring role.