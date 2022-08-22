Rhea Kapoor shares first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's baby boy

Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja started a new chapter in their lives on August 20. As Sonam welcomed her first child with Anand, they celebrated becoming parents. Sonam Kapoor shared a message on social media thanking everyone and announcing the birth of her son.

Rhea Kapoor released a number of images showing Sonam Kapoor's little son. Rhea, however, covered the face of the kid by emoticons.

The caption to her post read, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal (sic)."

In an interview with Vogue, the actress opened up about being trolled for her pregnancy photoshoot. She said, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."

She further said, "If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks."

Neetu Kapoor had taken to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam's baby. The note read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”