Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani share a kiss on their first Christmas-See pics

Film producer Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on August 12 got married to her long-term boyfriend Karan Boolani in a private ceremony. She often shares pictures with her husband on social media.

On Christmas Day, Rhea dropped a series of pictures with Karan on Instagram. The couple looked adorable in all photos. While posting them, Rhea wrote, “This Christmas was the first time I saw @lisamishramusic perform Tareefan live after we first made it. For that and my other Christmas Miracles I am grateful. And for @samyuktanair throwing us a safe, every-one-tested-and-well-fed Xmas dinner. Happy holidays.”

Take a look:

Earlier on Karwa Chauth, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and penned a long note. She wrote, "Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from."

She further added, “For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday."