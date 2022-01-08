Rhea Chakraborty warns girls not to fall into the trap of Instagram beauty - see viral post

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has an important message for all the girls out there. Known for her inspiring and encouraging social media posts that often lead to a series of interesting conversations among her fans, on Saturday, Rhea took to Instagram Story and urged girls to not fall into the trap of Instagram beauty and filters. Putting out a 'gentle reminder' for all her followers, especially the female populace, Rhea said that the only way to feel about oneself is beautiful.

In the post, Rhea mentioned, "To, all the girls out there; gentle reminder – you are beautiful as you are! Don’t fall into the trap of insta beauty and filters, I get all your DMs about how you feel, and the only way to feel about yourself is beautiful. Love and light – RC."



On the auspicious occasion of New Year, the actress had penned a heartfelt note to self through a video talking to herself, mentioning, "Dear me, thank you for being me, thank you for being kind, resilient and patient. I'm so proud of the woman you have become, and I'm here for you always. Chin up babygirl, you got this. Happy New Year. Yours truly, your inner self."

Rhea had an unpleasant 2020 and 2021 as she was accused by her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds. On the work front, she was last seen in 'Chehre'.