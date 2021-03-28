'Love is Power': Rhea Chakraborty shares yet another strong post posing with friend Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani

Rhea Chakraborty is slowly and gradually coming back on her social media pages with new updates. After six months of silence, the actor had shared a photo of holding her mother's hand on International Women's Day. On Sunday, Rhea took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo posing with her friend and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. In the photo, both are seen lying on the bed and creating a heart shape with their hands.

While sharing the photo, Rhea wrote, "#LOVEISPOWER 'Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief' - Rober Fulghum."

Nidhi had earlier shared the same photo on her Instagram page and captioned it as "#Rheallove #rheality @rhea_chakraborty always fierce together! Thank you @suziechowdhury @rashmi_shahbazker for the inspiration."

While lending her support to Rhea during the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Nidhi had penned a note on their friendship stating, "I met Rhea on a film shoot and what started as an unlikely friendship grew fast into a strong bond for life. What struck me about Rhea was her zest for life, her enthusiasm for all things big or small and her laughter. She laughed loud and large. We bonded over books, ideologies, our need to stand by the truth and the need to surround ourselves with good people. Every time I have needed Rhea she has shown up as a ray of sunshine and brightened up my brooding self.

She has been there for me in good times and held my hand through bad times. I hoped this day would never come but it's time for roles to be reversed Rhee bee."