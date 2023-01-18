Rhea Chakraborty schools paparazzi as she almost trips, falls while being followed by them: 'Dekho peecha karoge to...'

Rhea Chakraborty talks to paparazzi

Rhea Chakraborty had a face-off with the paparazzi on Tuesday as she almost tripped and fell while the shutterbugs were following her. The actress was spotted arriving at a salon in the city on Tuesday afternoon. A video posted by a paparazzo page shows her walking away as the papas call out to her following which she trips.

As Rhea balanced herself and avoided a nasty fall, the paps urged her to be more careful. At this, the actress turned around and admonished the photographers but in a polite tone. “Dekho peecha karoge toh aisa hoga (If you follow then this will happen).” The actress then urged the photographers to make sure everyone is safe and not chase people.

Rhea was last spotted out in public a few weeks ago when she attended an event where actor Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan performed. Other celebs like Celebrities Farah Khan, Arslan Goni, Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna, Anusha Dandekar, and Shibani Dandekar were among a few who attended.

Rhea is close to the Dandekar sisters. She was also recently part of the joint birthday celebrations of Anusha and Farhan Akhtar, Shibani’s husband. The actress rang in New Year’s with Farhan, Shibani, Anusha, and Amrita Arora in Goa.

Rhea was also recently in news after reports claimed that she was in a relationship with businessman and publicist Bunty Sajdeh. While Bunty and Rhea have not commented on the matter yet, rumour mills claim that the two have been seeing each other for a while. Rhea was spotted with Bunty’s sister Seema Sajdeh at the recent birthday bash of Amritpal Singh Bindra.