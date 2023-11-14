Rhea Chakraborty says there is a 'sense of fear' in Bollywood in hiring her post drugs case: 'The power of trolls is...'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty opened up about not getting work in Bollywood after her infamous drugs case.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty admitted that makers still fear offering her work opportunities after her infamous drug case. In June 2020, after Rhea's boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, she was arrested in September 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case. The actor spent 28 days in Byculla jail as an undertrial before being granted bail. Earlier this year, Rhea got judicial relief as the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) decided not to challenge her bail in the Supreme Court.

Recently, the actress spoke to Mid-Day, and when she was asked if people are afraid of hiring her, the actress said, "I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I’m hoping it normalises soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone." Earlier this year, Rhea resumed work and became a gang leader in the adventure reality show Roadies 19. Working on Roadies was a homecoming moment for the actress. Rhea started her career as a VJ for MTV. Despite getting bail from the case, the actress is been heavily trolled.

Rhea also admitted that she's among the most trolled personalities on social media and her family's support helped her to face it bravely. "I am not sure. I am still one of the most trolled people online. But in the eye of the storm, I saw kindness. I had friends rally behind me, and help me and my family emotionally and monetarily. That gave me strength."

In October, Rhea Chakraborty shared a video talking about the experience of spending time in jail and captioned it, saying, "Perspective shift. #rhenew". In the video, Rhea said, "So you are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you've created about yourself are completely broken.”

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback to showbiz with the reality game show MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, where she essayed one of the Gang leaders in the show. The actress beat Prince to emerge as the winning gang leader of the show.