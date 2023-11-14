Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty says there is a 'sense of fear' in Bollywood in hiring her post drugs case: 'The power of trolls is...'

Karnataka govt restricts all forms of head cover in recruitment exams; allows mangalasutra

‘Wherever Congress comes, they bring ...’: PM Modi takes a dig at opposition during rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rhea Chakraborty says there is a 'sense of fear' in Bollywood in hiring her post drugs case: 'The power of trolls is...'

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 Benefits of drinking fenugreek water

7 Amazing plants that grow from leaves

Radhika Merchant's stunning lehenga collection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Rhea Chakraborty says there is a 'sense of fear' in Bollywood in hiring her post drugs case: 'The power of trolls is...'

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty says there is a 'sense of fear' in Bollywood in hiring her post drugs case: 'The power of trolls is...'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty opened up about not getting work in Bollywood after her infamous drugs case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Rhea Chakraborty admitted that makers still fear offering her work opportunities after her infamous drug case. In June 2020, after Rhea's boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, she was arrested in September 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case. The actor spent 28 days in Byculla jail as an undertrial before being granted bail. Earlier this year, Rhea got judicial relief as the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) decided not to challenge her bail in the Supreme Court.

Recently, the actress spoke to Mid-Day, and when she was asked if people are afraid of hiring her, the actress said, "I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I’m hoping it normalises soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone." Earlier this year, Rhea resumed work and became a gang leader in the adventure reality show Roadies 19. Working on Roadies was a homecoming moment for the actress. Rhea started her career as a VJ for MTV. Despite getting bail from the case, the actress is been heavily trolled. 

Rhea also admitted that she's among the most trolled personalities on social media and her family's support helped her to face it bravely. "I am not sure. I am still one of the most trolled people online. But in the eye of the storm, I saw kindness. I had friends rally behind me, and help me and my family emotionally and monetarily. That gave me strength." 

In October, Rhea Chakraborty shared a video talking about the experience of spending time in jail and captioned it, saying, "Perspective shift. #rhenew". In the video, Rhea said, "So you are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you've created about yourself are completely broken.”

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback to showbiz with the reality game show MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, where she essayed one of the Gang leaders in the show. The actress beat Prince to emerge as the winning gang leader of the show.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Not Aditya Chopra, this man created YRF Spy Universe, wrote Tiger 3, Pathaan, War; made CID, brother made 450-crore film

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Rhea Chakraborty says there is a 'sense of fear' in Bollywood in hiring her post drugs case: 'The power of trolls is...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE