Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, shares UNSEEN video with late actor

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second birth anniversary after his untimely death in 2020, his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty remembered the late actor on Friday, 21 January. Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 36 today, 21 January.

Posting an unseen goofy workout video with the 'Dil Bechara' actor, Rhea wrote, "Miss u so much" with a red heart emoji. She also took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable, lovely picture with him, adding a red heart emoji with the picture.

Check out the post and the picture here

Earlier in the day, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also uploaded a video remembering the 'Kedarnath' actor. The video was filled with different on-screen avatars of Sushant, touching moments from his public appearances, and fans' enormous love through tweets and reactions. Rajput's sister shared the video with a heartfelt caption that read, "My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfil all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput, your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job!"

On 14 June 2021, the actor's first death anniversary, Rhea had shared a lovely picture with Sushant and also penned an emotional note that read, "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me."



Sushant Singh Rajput delivered brilliant performances in films such as 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' in his short-lived film career.