Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue's Chiggy Wiggy: 'Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

"It is a patriarchal society and that is why a lot of the things being said about me were in the sphere of patriarchy", Rhea Chakraborty said. The actress was arrested by the NCB in 2020 after a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against her by Sushant Singh Rajput's parents.

PTI

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Recounting how she was branded a ‘chudail’ or a ‘witch’ after she was accused of abetting her partner and film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide by his family, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday, October 5, said any woman who didn’t subscribe to patriarchy is called such names.

Chakraborty was speaking at the session titled Rising from the Ashes and Finding Herself on day two of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023.  Asked about the accusations of doing black magic on the late actor and whether being called a witch affected her, the 31-year-old said, "I like being called ‘chudail’. It is interesting. Back in the day who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to the patriarchal society or her own opinion that was against the popular opinion of men and the patriarchal society. Maybe I am that person, maybe I am a chudail. Maybe I know how to do black magic,” added the actor, who after Rajput’s sudden death became the subject of intense trolling and media scrutiny, which many felt was a 'witch-hunt'.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Chakraborty by Rajput’s parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

In relation to the case, Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks. She is currently out on bail and the matter is sub judice at the Bombay High Court.

“Unfortunately, even today if some man is successful and he gets married and his success ratio drops they will say ‘dekho jab se ye zindagi mein aayi tab se ye iska career kharab ho gaya hai’. It’s almost like the man had no identity before the woman. Men in India most definitely do not listen to their wives or girlfriends and if they did it would’ve been a much better society. It is a patriarchal society and that is why a lot of the things being said about me were in the sphere of patriarchy: ‘ki isne aisa kiya, jab se ye aayi wo badal gaya’,” Chakraborty further said, adding the she "doused" herself in therapy after Rajput’s demise.

READ | MTV Roadies 19 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal, part of Rhea Chakraborty's gang, approached for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE