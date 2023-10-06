Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

"It is a patriarchal society and that is why a lot of the things being said about me were in the sphere of patriarchy", Rhea Chakraborty said. The actress was arrested by the NCB in 2020 after a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against her by Sushant Singh Rajput's parents.

Recounting how she was branded a ‘chudail’ or a ‘witch’ after she was accused of abetting her partner and film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide by his family, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday, October 5, said any woman who didn’t subscribe to patriarchy is called such names.

Chakraborty was speaking at the session titled Rising from the Ashes and Finding Herself on day two of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023. Asked about the accusations of doing black magic on the late actor and whether being called a witch affected her, the 31-year-old said, "I like being called ‘chudail’. It is interesting. Back in the day who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to the patriarchal society or her own opinion that was against the popular opinion of men and the patriarchal society. Maybe I am that person, maybe I am a chudail. Maybe I know how to do black magic,” added the actor, who after Rajput’s sudden death became the subject of intense trolling and media scrutiny, which many felt was a 'witch-hunt'.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Chakraborty by Rajput’s parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

In relation to the case, Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks. She is currently out on bail and the matter is sub judice at the Bombay High Court.

“Unfortunately, even today if some man is successful and he gets married and his success ratio drops they will say ‘dekho jab se ye zindagi mein aayi tab se ye iska career kharab ho gaya hai’. It’s almost like the man had no identity before the woman. Men in India most definitely do not listen to their wives or girlfriends and if they did it would’ve been a much better society. It is a patriarchal society and that is why a lot of the things being said about me were in the sphere of patriarchy: ‘ki isne aisa kiya, jab se ye aayi wo badal gaya’,” Chakraborty further said, adding the she "doused" herself in therapy after Rajput’s demise.



READ | MTV Roadies 19 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal, part of Rhea Chakraborty's gang, approached for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know