Rhea Chakraborty reacts strongly to being asked if she supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I don't want to...'

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after Sushant Singh Rajput's family alleged she supplied drugs to the late actor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty by Rajput’s parents. They accused the Chehre actress of supplying drugs to their son.

Now, in a recent interview at India Today Conclave Mumbai, when the actress was asked on point if she ever did suplly drugs to the Kedanath actror, she replied, "No, and secondly, I am done with this topic. I don’t want to talk about drugs, I don’t want to talk about NCB. I don’t want to talk about the CBI. Let the agencies do their jobs and let us do our jobs. How about you talk to me about my mental health and how the hell did I get out of that and sit on this chair to talk to you? How about that?".

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 in the case reported by Sushant's family and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks. She is currently out on bail and the matter is sub judice at the Bombay High Court.  

When Rhea was asked about getting closure, she replied, " "I don’t think closure is the right word. I don’t think you can get closure from something like this. The thing is I faced a personal loss. There can never be closure on that. It engulfs your life at start then your life starts growing around it. But, it will always exist. It will always be in your back pocket. It will always be rear from the back of your mind and say that I am here. Don’t think I am gone. So I don’t think I will get closure in that sense. But, has it changed my perspective, yes."

These days Rhea is seen as a gang member at the MTV Roadies 19, along with Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati. The show is bein judged by Sonu Sood.

