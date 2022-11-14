Rhea Chakraborty parties with Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call them 'murderers'

Rhea Chakraborty-Karan Johar-Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His untimely death shook the entire nation and his fans targeted his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for ruining the actor's life. His fans had also blamed Karan Johar for Sushant's death as they claimed that the Sonchiriya actor didn't get enough opportunities because Karan favoured star kids in the Hindi film industry.

On Monday, November 14, Karan Johar was seen partying with the stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the photos shared by Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh on her Instagram account, she is seen posing with the ace Bollywood producer and the other two stars from the show, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Though Neelam Kothari Soni was missing from the party, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Rhea Chakraborty joined them. Seeing Karan and Rhea together, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans stormed Seema's comments section calling the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director and Chehre actress 'murderers'.

One of Sushant's fans wrote, "Now I don't have any doubt left regarding SSR murder being linked to KJo n gang", while another commented, "Omg boycotting this show...Why would you hang out with Rhea!!!". Another comment read, "Outing with killer!! Wow", while another simply wrote, "Murderers".



Meanwhile, on Sushant's second death anniversary in June this year, Rhea shared four unseen pictures with the Kedarnath actor on her Instagram handle. Sharing the four set of photos, Rhea wrote, "Miss you every day". Even on the late actor's second birth anniversary on January 21, 2022, Rhea shared an unseen goofy workout video featuring both of them and captioned it as, "Miss u so much" with a red heart emoji.