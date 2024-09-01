Rhea Chakraborty opens up on 'strange' experience in jail after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Each day feels like...'

Rhea Chakraborty recalled when she was arrested by NCB and talked about her time in jail.

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty recently shared her experience of being in jail after her arrest in a drug-related case, by the NCB. On Karishma Mehta's podcast, Rhea revealed that each day in jail felt like a year. She described that period as extremely challenging, marked by "deep depression and darkness."

She said, "Jail is actually a very different world because there's no society in jail. There is a weird sense of equality. Everyone is a number, the are not a person. You are a UT number when you are in under trial prison...It's a strange world, it's a very evolved crowd. Because it's just human emotion at its basic rawest. It's survival. You have to survive each day, and each day feels like a year. It takes a long time for a day to finish because you're literally doing nothing. There it is paused."

"My time in there was actually really difficult in the first two weeks to kind of adjust to this situation because no one ever believes that they are going to jail. Once you are in there, it takes a long time to understand that this has happened. There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced...You are really thinking negative thoughts now. I've always been a very bubbly, positive person, like delusionally optimistic," she concluded.

Rhea Chakraborty recalled finding light after the darkness while in jail. She spoke about the women who were with her, many of whom had lost hope and given up. To uplift them, Rhea decided to share "a bit of herself" by teaching yoga, holding dance classes, and reciting poems to the children.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen as the gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, the 19th season of the adventure reality show telecast in 2023. Vashu Jain from her gang defeated Siwet Tomar from Prince Narula's gang and Prakram Dandona from Gautam Gulati's gang in the Grand Finale.

