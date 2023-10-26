Headlines

Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her experience in under trial prison: ‘My life was in worst hell but…’

Rhea Chakraborty opens up on her tenure in under trial prison and reveals her learnings.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in Byculla jail in a case related to the death of her then-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress recently opened up on her term in under-trial prison and revealed her learnings. 

On Thursday, Rhea Chakraborty shared a video talking about the experience of spending time in jail and captioned it, saying, "Perspective shift. #rhenew". In the video, Rhea said, "So you are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you've created about yourself are completely broken.” 

She added, “I was in an under-trial prison, which means it's not a convicted prison, and unfortunately, all the women over there were still innocent because they were not proven guilty. Seeing them and interacting with them, I experienced a unique kind of love and resilience within those women. They found happiness in small things. They grabbed happiness when they got it. They know how to enjoy a moment, and they are some of the happiest people I have met."

Rhea further added, "Of course, it's frustrating; they're languishing, but they know when and how to catch that happiness. And it can be as small as a samosa on a Sunday. It can be as small as somebody dancing for them. So it's just perspective; it's how you look at it.” 

She said, “At that point, yes, my life was in the worst hell it could have been. But heaven or hell is a choice in your head that you can make. It's difficult to choose heaven each time. But the battle is of the mind, and if you have the strength and desire in your heart, you'll most definitely battle the mind and win."

After the video was uploaded to Rhea’s Instagram, fans stormed her comment section with support and positivity. One fan wrote, “Go, Rhea! This entire covers areas so powerful, love this”. Another said, “Every suffering is worth it, if there will be no low days, there will be no transformation!!”. One wrote, “Strongest woman in the world! I love you” while another said, “You are a shining example of resilience and womanhood at its best! Keep shining”

Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback to showbiz with the reality game show MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, where she essayed one of the Gang leaders in the show. The actress beat Prince to emerge as the winning gang leader of the show.

Read Rhea Chakraborty reacts strongly to being asked if she supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I don't want to...'

