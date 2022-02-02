Rhea Chakraborty oozes oomph in sheer black top, photo goes viral

Rhea Chakraborty is a kind of celebrity who always believes in living a normal life. The actress finds luxury in a normal living. In her recent social media post, she looked very elegant and beautiful and dropped a life-changing quote alongside a photo of herself in the stunning avatar.

In her recent social media post, Rhea posted a black and white picture of herself wearing a beautiful black sheer top teamed with black pants and shared a quote about life by Brazilian lyricist Paulo Coelho. The quote says - "And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear #rhenew."

Check out the post below:

The actress seems to create a new rage in her fashion hooked dress. The celebrity took up the hashtag as #rhenew, which gives her fans something to think about on how a believer of simple living has gone all glamorous these days.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She is yet to announce her next project.