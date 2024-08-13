'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

Talking about her new fashion label Chapter 2, Rhea Chakraborty said, "Fashion has power, and through our designs, we want to support and inspire everyone on their journey of reinvention and freedom."

Rhea Chakraborty has started her new fashion label called Chapter 2 with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Harpreet Singh, and Jinita Seth, ahead of India's 78th independence day on August 15, 2024. The brand’s debut collection redefines the landscape of unisex fashion with its eclectic mix of T-shirts, bottomwear, coord sets, jackets, bodysuits, and vests.

The fashion label Chapter 2, that embodies the essence of new beginnings and the spirit of independence, has signature acid-wash prints and future-forward elements in its designs. The minimalist text on T-shirts, with themes like "Un-Herd" and "Indifferent," resonate deeply with those who value authenticity, self-expression, and the courage to be different.

Talking about her new venture, Rhea Chakraborty said in a statement, "Independence Day is a reminder of the power we all have to break free and start over. With Chapter 2, we aim to amplify the voices of those who dare to write their own stories. What you wear has the power to convey your attitude, feelings, and motivations. Fashion has power, and through our designs, we want to support and inspire everyone on their journey of reinvention and freedom."

Jinita Seth, who leads the design vision for Chapter 2, added, "Our debut collection is not just about fashion; it’s about telling a story of resilience, new beginnings, and independence. We’ve meticulously crafted each piece to ensure it’s not only stylish but also meaningful. We want our wearers to feel a deep connection with what they’re wearing, knowing that each item is a part of their journey towards freedom and self-expression."

Showik Chakraborty, reflecting on the brand’s philosophy, shared, "Fashion, for us, is not just about trends or aesthetics. It's about the courage to break free from the past, to start over, and to step into a future where we can shape ourselves. We want everyone who wears Chapter 2 to feel empowered and inspired to write their own sequel, embracing their own independence."

The debut collection from Chapter 2 is now available online and in select stores.

