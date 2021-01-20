Video: Rhea Chakraborty irked as paparazzi films her buying flowers ahead of SSR's birth anniversary

On Wednesday, a day ahead of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, actress Rhea Chakraborty -- who was his girlfriend and also the prime suspect in the 'Chhichhore' star's death case, the investigation in which is still ongoing -- snapped at the photographers when the latter tried to film her buying flowers at a local vendor in Mumbai.

Rhea didn't quite like the paparazzi following, clicking photo and recording videos of her.

In one of the video clips shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Rhea can be seen snapping at the paps while saying, "Phool khareed rahi hoon, jao na."

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty is out on conditional bail in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She spent almost a month in jail on a drug-related charge in the case before being released on bail.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's mother and actor Soni Razdan recently came out in defense of Rhea on Twitter.

Soni was replying to a Twitter user who said that Rhea 'possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood', to this, Soni wrote, "She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won't anyone work with her? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway."

Earlier, Rhea's director friend Rumi Jaffrey had spoken about she returning to films. He had said that he is positive that Rhea will put the bitterness of the past year behind her and return to the industry.

He had told Mid-Day, "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back."

Rumi further said that he had high regard for people who supported Rhea in her time of trial. "People drew their own conclusions on the matter. Ideally, we should wait for the judiciary [to give its verdict]. Every coin has two sides, but Rhea should also get a fair trial. I have the highest regard for those who supported her then."