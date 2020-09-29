'Rhea Chakraborty harboured & concealed Sushant Singh Rajput while he consumed drugs': NCB opposes bail plea

Headlines

New Tesla Model 3 with 606-km driving range launched, 12% more expensive

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Anurag Kashyap reveals Gangs of Wasseypur was taken off screens for Ek Tha Tiger: ‘Hindi cinema is controlled by...'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch, date, time, predicted XI - All you need to know

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Dubai beach home with remote control garages, private pool, worth Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Tesla Model 3 with 606-km driving range launched, 12% more expensive

Ind vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rain threat looms large over India vs Pakistan clash

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Babur to Aurangzeb: Most powerful Mughal Emperors

Menstrual Cramps: 10 ways to relieve period pain

Most runs in Asia Cup without scoring any ducks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

DNA | Delhi gears up to host historic G20Summit with global leaders in attendance

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Dubai beach home with remote control garages, private pool, worth Rs...

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Anurag Kashyap reveals Gangs of Wasseypur was taken off screens for Ek Tha Tiger: ‘Hindi cinema is controlled by...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Rhea Chakraborty harboured & concealed Sushant Singh Rajput while he consumed drugs': NCB opposes bail plea

NCB has yet again opposed the bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty and said there is sufficient evidence gathered that she is involved in drug trafficking.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 01:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rhea Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Tuesday in a statement that they submitted in court.

With several high profile Bollywood personalities being investigated by NCB, the enforcement body has now said clearly that "high society personalities" are involved with a drug syndicate and drug suppliers, of which Rhea is a member.

Rhea is accused of harbouring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the consumption of drugs. NCB said, "If the overall scenario is seen, the present applicant being aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput being someone who is engaged in consumption has harboured him and concealed him whilst he was engaged in the consumption of drugs."

In addition to this, NCB also has yet again opposed the bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty and said there is sufficient evidence gathered that she is involved in drug trafficking.

NCB made it clear that Rhea aided, abetted, and financed the other accused of drug transactions under a criminal conspiracy.

In an affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court by Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Rhea has made a statement that she was making payment for the drugs which were taken delivery of by Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant for handing these over to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB said it is clear that the drugs which were financed were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying the same to other person and Section 27A of NDPS 1985 is clearly applicable.

Investigations are at a crucial stage and if Rhea is granted bail, then it will hamper the probe, NCB has said in the affidavit.

On the jurisdiction issue, NCB has affirmed that it has studied the Supreme Court order on CBI investigations in the unnatural death of Sushant. NCB said the present case pertains to NDPS and therefore it has jurisdiction.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on this auspicious day

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath after his break up with Manushi Chhillar: Report

Meet Suman Munjal, chairman of Rockman Industries with whopping net worth of Rs 9918 crore

Looking for a good, trendy business idea? Decor business can yield up to 40 percent profits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE