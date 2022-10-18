Rhea Chakraborty grooved with jail inmates, distributed sweets to them a day before release

Credit: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been making headlines ever since she was arrested in drugs case after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In a recent interview, human right lawyer and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj recalled the time when Rhea was in jail.

For the unversed, as per the Hindustan Times report, Sudha was released in December 2021 from Mumbai’s Byculla jail after spending three years in prison. She was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case. While speaking to Newslaundry, Sudha said, “ The Sushant Singh Rajput thing had been going on and on and on in the media, like it was crazy. At that time, we used to say that Rhea is being made a scapegoat. We were very unhappy with it. So, I was very glad that she was not brought into the main barrack; she was kept in the special cell. I think she was kept there so that she did not see the TV because people would keep that TV on. All the time hearing about your case would have been too upsetting for her.”

She added, “I must say for somebody, who had been thrown into a situation like that… for her as a young person, she took it very sportingly. And she was so friendly with people. She was so friendly with the children. The first day (they met her), everybody was going ‘Rhea kahan hai (where is Rhea)?’ You know, how people are. But she would never make a thing of it. And when she left, she had some money remaining in her account, so for all the barracks she asked for sweets to be given, and everybody came down to wish her goodbye. Then, everybody said, ‘Rhea, one dance, one dance’. And she actually obliged. So sweet. She danced with them (the inmates).”

For the unversed, one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Sushant died by suicide in June two years back at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor's last romantic drama Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee.