Rhea Chakraborty gives cryptic reply to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister allegations, says 'rise above...'

Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been facing the wrath of the late actor's fans, and his family members since his untimely, tragic demise. Chakraborty was mocked, ridiculed, and bashed in various instances. However, Rhea chose to rise above all, and believe in 'ignorance is bliss.'

A day after Sushant's sister accused the actress of 'ruining his life,' the actress posted her thought, which is her silent attack on such accusations. Rhea posted a story which says, "Rise above the noise, Rise above the ego, Rise so far above that they can only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder...You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don't let them tell you otherwise."

Here's Rhea's post





In a recent interview on national television, Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh claimed that she knew something was wrong in Sushant's life since the time Rhea entered it. She has targeted the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress for causing friction between the Kedarnath actor and herself. Speaking to India News, when the anchor asked why had she become suspicious about Sushant's future since 2019, Priyanka said, "2019 mein Rhea Chakraborty uski zindagi mein aayi aur ghus gayi thi. Aur pehli baar mere aur mere bhai ke beech mein usne 6 din ke andar ek vivaad paida kar diya tha." Rhea has also been charged for multiple consumption and distribution of drugs by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau).

For the unversed, one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Sushant died by suicide in June two years back at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor's last romantic drama Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee.