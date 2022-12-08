Rhea Chakraborty finds love again after Sushant Singh Rajput, is dating Bunty Sajdeh: Report

Credit: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been making headlines after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has found love again. As per the new media reports, Rhea is now dating Bunty Sajdeh.

As per the Hindustan Times report, a source stated that Bunty Sajdeh became a huge support for Rhea when she was criticised after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. For the unversed, Bunty Sajdeh is designer Seema Sajdeh’s brother, he also has one of the largest talent management firms. As per the report, they are together but not willing to disclose it. Bunty was also called for questioning when Rhea was arrested after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Last month, Rhea Chakraborty was partying with Bunty Sajdeh on his birthday at his home. The actress was criticised after videos and photos from the party went viral. She was also slammed when Karan Johar dropped photos while partying with Rhea. Netizens criticised her for partying with the director who was blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

On Monday, November 14, Karan Johar was seen partying with the stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the photos shared by Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh on her Instagram account, she is seen posing with the ace Bollywood producer and the other two stars from the show, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Though Neelam Kothari Soni was missing from the party, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Rhea Chakraborty joined them. Seeing Karan and Rhea together, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans stormed Seema's comments section calling the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director and Chehre actress 'murderers'.

One of Sushant's fans wrote, "Now I don't have any doubt left regarding SSR murder being linked to KJo n gang", while another commented, "Omg boycotting this show...Why would you hang out with Rhea!!!". Another comment read, "Outing with killer!! Wow", while another simply wrote, "Murderers".

Meanwhile, on Sushant's second death anniversary in June this year, Rhea shared four unseen pictures with the Kedarnath actor on her Instagram handle. Sharing the four set of photos, Rhea wrote, "Miss you every day". Even on the late actor's second birth anniversary on January 21, 2022, Rhea shared an unseen goofy workout video featuring both of them and captioned it as, "Miss u so much" with a red heart emoji