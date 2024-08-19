Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Rhea Chakraborty was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Nikhil Kamath, India's youngest billionaire

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was recenty spotted in Mumbai taking a ride on a motorcycle. The thing that drew people’s attention was that Rhea was not riding the bike herself but was riding pillion behind billionaire entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath. The two have been linked by rumour mills before and this spotting seemed to confirm that buzz.

On Sunday, the two were seen casually riding the bike. Nikhil was dressed in a black jacket and shorts. He wore a face mask and a helmet while Rhea omitted the helmet, something that was noticed and criticised by many online. Rhea seemingly chatted with him as he rode the bike.

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath is one half of the successful Kamath brothers – Nikhil and Nithin – both billionaires. Nikhi, who is 37 years old, is often referred to as India’s youngest self-made billionaire. The entrepreneur has a net worth of $3.1 billion (Rs 26000 crore) as per Forbes. Nikhil has built this wealth largely on the back of his immensely successful online stock trading platform Zerodha. Nikhil has remained tight-lipped about his personal life so far.

Nikhil Kamath’s Bollywood connect

Nikhil Kamath was linked to Rhea Chakraborty earlier this year after they were spotted on a dinner date. But even as neither of them have spoken about their rumoured relationship in public, their sightings have all but confirmed this.

Incidentally, Nikhil was reported to be dating another Bollywood starlet until recently. In 2022, Nikhil was linked to Miss World-turned-actress Manushi Chhillar. The two were even spotted at a temple together, sparking speculations about the ‘seriousness’ of their relationship. As per reports, since their breakup, Manushi has started dating Veer Pahariya, the grandson of Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.