Rhea Chakraborty channels her inner 'butterfly' in purple lehenga, fans call her 'pretty pie'

Rhea Chakraborty, who was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, has been trying to begin a new chapter in her life post her arrest and controversy surrounding Rajput's death two years ago. She has been sharing beautiful pictures on her Instagram recently, which are being appreciated by her fans and followers.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, February 26, Rhea dropped lovely photos in an embroidered purple lehenga-choli and captioned them as, "On my journey to becoming a butterfly #rhenew". Looking ethereal in soft and dewy makeup, Rhea tied her hair in a loose bun and confidently flaunted her tall figure in the photos.

Her fans appreciated the 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' actor's look and dropped comments such as, "Pretty Pie", "Looking gorgeous. Wishing you the best Rhea", "You are looking gorgeous in Purple" and "Very very beautiful and lovely".

Earlier, Rhea had dropped beautiful pictures in a pink saree and captioned them as "Every little normal thing, gives me happiness. #sareelove #normalcyisunderrated" #rhenew #gratitude".

Her recent pictures in yellow lehenga had also gone viral. Along with posting those pictures, the 'Jalebi' actress had penned down a cryptic note that read, “Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. - RC #rhenew.”







READ | Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, shares UNSEEN video with late actor



For the unversed, it was in 2020 when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput`s family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant`s death case. In September 2020, the 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent close to a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail. She was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2020.