Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty changes her WhatsApp DP and it's with Sushant Singh Rajput

We came across Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp DP.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 09:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's been almost a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor's death by suicide has changed the whole face of Bollywood and many things have come under the scrutiny of media and people. Sushant was dating actor Rhea Chakraborty and post his death she was questioned by Mumbai Police for nearly 10 hours. Rhea hasn't posted anything on her social media pages since June 14, 2020, the day Sushant died.

Now, we came across her WhatsApp contact and her display photo is with Sushant. In the photo, the late actor is seen looking cutely at Rhea while closing his eyes minimally. On the other hand, Rhea is all smiles for the photo. The picture indeed reminds of the happier times they shared together.

Check it out below:

After visiting Mumbai Police post Sushant's death, Rhea's second public appearance was when she visited Farhan Akhtar's house. The Jalebi actor along with Shibani Dandekar was seen exiting his home. 

Meanwhile, talking about Rhea's interrogation, a police official had told PTI, "She was at the police station for almost nine hours. The investigating officers questioned her about various angles, including Rajput's professional life."

He added, "In her statement, Chakraborty told the police that Rajput had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the production house. It was an old incident, Chakraborty told the police."

Before his death, Sushant had called Rhea and the call was left unanswered as per reports. However, she is yet to react publicly (via social media) on Sushant's death.

