Rhea Chakraborty called to Bandra police station for interrogation on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Investigations on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide have begun and Bandra Police station earlier today called in the late actor's close friend Rhea Chakraborty for interrogation. Rhea was Sushant's last reported girlfriend and someone Sushant spent a lot of time with before the lockdown.

Confirming that Rhea has been called in for questioning, ANI tweeted, "Actor and #SushantSinghRajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty is present at Bandra Police Station; she has been called for interrogation by police, in connection with Sushant's suicide case."

Here's their tweet:

Mumbai: Actor and #SushantSinghRajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty is present at Bandra Police Station; she has been called for interrogation by police, in connection with Sushant's suicide case pic.twitter.com/det6byJAjy — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by hanging by the fan in his Bandra home on Sunday. The actor did not leave any suicide note, but police and post-mortem reports confirm that the actor committed suicide. However, Mumbai Police is also investigating if there was abetement of suicide due to professional rivalry.

A lwayer has filed a criminal complaint against eight Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar and Salman Khan. Kangana Ranaut, according to a report on IANS, will be the witness to the case which would be heard in Muzzafarnagar's local court.