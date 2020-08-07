Rhea Chakraborty call details reveal she spoke to Mahesh Bhatt 16 times, Aditya Roy Kapur 23 times in past year

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and former manager Shruti Modi and now her call details of the past one year have revealed some shocking details.

According to our sources, in the past one year, Rhea spoke to her father 1192 times, her brother Showik 1069 times and with Sushant Singh Rajput around 145 times. However, sources say that Rhea spoke to Sushant's househelp Samuel Miranda 287 times in a year, which is probably more than she spoke to Sushant.

Apart from this, Rhea spoke to several other people including Shruti Modi 791 times, Siddharth Pithani 100 times, Deepesh Sawant around 41 times, Sushant's sister Rani only 4 times in a year. Interestingly, Rhea also spoke to her mentor and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt 16 times in a year over the phone, Uday Singh Gauri for 22 times and Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur 23 times.

She also talked on the phone with Dream Home Real Estate company, 23 times in the past year.

On Friday, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Her images come up a few hours after her request to postpone the recording of her statement until her Supreme Court plea hearing was rejected by the ED. The ED had reportedly also warned they would register Rhea Chakraborty's absence as non-compliance of summons. Rhea appeared before them with her brother Showmik Chakraborty - both of whom were reportedly business partners with Sushant Singh Rajput.