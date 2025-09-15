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Rhea Chakraborty announces break from social media: 'Choosing lived moments over posted ones'

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Rhea Chakraborty announces break from social media: 'Choosing lived moments over posted ones'

Announcing social media break, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up -it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 22, 2026, 12:14 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rhea Chakraborty announces break from social media: 'Choosing lived moments over posted ones'
Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram
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Rhea Chakraborty has announced a temporary break from social media, citing a need to disconnect with the "constant noise" and reconnect with herself. Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared an emotional note with her followers. She reflected on feeling overwhelmed with the pressure of scrolling and keeping up. The  Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress just captioned her note with a yellow heart emoji.

"Lately. I've been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up -it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being," the actor wrote. Further in the statement, Rhea expressed a desire to embrace a quieter experience. "So. I'm taking a step back for a while to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon," she added.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Rhea will be making her comeback to acting after more than five years since she last appeared in the 2021 mystery thriller film Chehre. She attended the Next On Netflix event in Mumbai, where it was revealed that the Jalebi actress will soon be seen in a new series titled Family Business. 

Created by Hansal Mehta and Niren Bhatt, the Netflix show also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles and is set to premiere later this year. The release date for the series hasn't been announced yet. Over the past few years, Rhea stayed away from acting. Instead, she started a podcast and also appeared as a gang leader on MTV Roadies in 2023 and 2025.

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