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Rhea Chakraborty admits reaching out to Aryan Khan during his drug case, compares Shah Rukh Khan's son to her brother: 'It was very hard to watch'

Rhea Chakraborty admitted she reached out to Aryan Khan during his infamous drug case, and even cited similarities with her brother's Showik Chakraborty's jail term.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rhea Chakraborty admits reaching out to Aryan Khan during his drug case, compares Shah Rukh Khan's son to her brother: 'It was very hard to watch'
Rhea Chakraborty, Aryan Khan (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Rhea Chakraborty has faced a lot of heat after the demise of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The media trial and the legal proceedings during the drug case made Rhea 'the national villain'. Suddenly, everyone was miffed with Rhea and blamed her for SSR's death. The public and media scrutiny took a toll on Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty. A similar walk of shame was suffered by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. In a recent conversation, Rhea was asked if reached out to Aryan.  

Rhea Chakraborty admits meeting Aryan Khan 

Speaking to Variety India, Rhea admitted, "I did. When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar. In fact, more than my story, it looked a lot like Showik’s story." Rhea stated that there was a lot of resemblance. "It was very, very hard to watch. I did not speak to the media many times, and I still do not," she said.

Rhea on her girlfriends, who paid the cost to support her.

Rhea remembered how her girl gang held the fort during these tough times, and said, "I had a bunch of close friends who stood by me. At the time, it was not cool to support me. Anyone who supported me used to get trolled and lose job opportunities. It was miserable for them. Shibani, Nidhi, Anisha, Samisha, and Anusha, my girlfriends, really held fort."

Rhea credited Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem for their unconditional support 

Rhea also revealed that when she and Showik were in jail, Saqib supported their parents. "I have been blessed to have these people in my life. If you have one true friend, that is enough to go through anything," she added. In conclusion, Rhea added, "I do not want people to ask me anything. If you see me on the road, ignore me. Act like I am not there and just go."

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