HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

REVEALED! Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married, Dream Girl once confessed 'I didn't want to...'

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980, even though he was married to Prakash Kaur and the father of four kids. The Dream Girl actress' mom was not in favour of their marriage, and that was one of the major reasons why Hema decided not to live with him, even after their marriage.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 08:19 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, and millions of his fans are still heartbroken accepting this hard fact. The He-Man of Bollywood has not only left his family deserted, but even his extended family has been abandoned. Dharmendra is among the rare Bollywood actors who managed two families with utmost love and respect. Before becoming a superstar, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, when he was 19. Together, they became parents of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol.

When Dharmendra entered Bollywood, he soon fell in love with Hema Malini. Despite all the hiccups, the Sholay actor finally got married to Hema Malini in 1980. Their relationship went through stages of unacceptance from society, their own families, and even their co-stars. Dharmendra and Hema faced it all, and together they welcomed Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Despite all odds, Hema and Dharam became a power couple, but did you know that Hema Malini never lived under one roof with Dharmendra? 

Hema Malini revealed why she never stayed with Dharmendra.

When Hema Malini and Dharamendra were ready to take their romance ahead, her mother was not convinced of their marriage. Hema's mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, tried to persuade her to marry Jeetendra because Dharam was already married to Prakash with four kids. 

Also read: Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...

In her biography, ‘Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl’, the veteran actress explained why she decided to live separately from Dharmendra. Her choice wasn’t about rebellion — it was about peace and dignity. “I didn’t want to disturb anyone (considering that Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children with her). I am happy with whatever Dharam ji did for my daughters and me,” she said. 

Dharmendra's last movie

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Ikkis. Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama will mark Dharam's last on-screen appearance. The movie will be releasing in cinemas on December 25.
 

