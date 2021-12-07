REVEALED: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif sangeet ceremony details, here's what's planned for the evening

The wedding rituals of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who will tie the nuptial knot on Thursday (December 9) at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, will start from Tuesday. The couple along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. They were offered garlands, and 'tilak' was applied to their foreheads.

The sangeet ceremony will start on Tuesday night and reportedly the theme for it is 'bling'. The bride and groom, as well as Bollywood celebrities, will perform at the occasion. Singer Gurdas Mann is expected to perform at #VicKat's sangeet ceremony. Reports also suggest that Katrina Kaif will perform on songs like 'Tenu Kala Chashma', 'Nachde Ne Saare' and 'Teri Ore' at the sangeet. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is expected to dance to Punjabi songs. As per reports, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif has also planned a surprise dance for Katrina with her siblings. Reportedly, Bollywood Punjabi, as well as English romantic songs, will be played at the sangeet ceremony. Renowned singers such s Shankar Mahadevan have been invited for live performances. Neha Kakkar along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh is also in Jaipur. If reports are to be believed then they can also be a part of the sangeet ceremony.

On Monday night, a dozen guests came along with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who was given a rousing welcome at the Barwara Fort. Three luxury vehicles were arranged to pick up the family of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to the Barwara Fort.

Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata.

As per the sources, the couple will have a `sangeet` ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by `Haldi` ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Thereafter, on December 9 will come to the D Day when functions like `Sehrabandi` are scheduled. The couple will take `phere` at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and then there will be dinner and poolside party at night.

The couple will tie the knot in the `Rajwada` style.

This marriage ceremony has been kept strictly private.