REVEALED: Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani's film gets a title

A few days ago it was reported that Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will be teaming up for the first time in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming directorial. The out-and-out commercial film will be produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. Talking about the film, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "After contemplating several options, Shashank and KJo finalised the trio. They liked the script and were immediately on board."

Now the title of Varun, Bhumi and Kiara's film is unveiled. The film will be called Mr Lele. A source told the tabloid, "After contemplating several options, the makers have zeroed in on Mr Lele as it suits the story best." The source went on to say that the movie is likely to go on floors late February or early March in Mumbai.

READ: Varun Dhawan to romance Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Shashank Khaitan's next?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He is also completing the shoot for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about Bhumi, she is riding high after a successful 2019. The talented actor starred in several movies this year namely Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will next be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

While Kiara has Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.