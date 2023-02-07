Revealed! Sidharth Malhotra donned white, Kiara Advani opted for this colour wedding lehenga

Credit: Instant Bollywood/Twitter

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. Their fans can’t wait for Mr and Mrs Malhotra to share their wedding photos on social media.

Meanwhile, a video paghdi wala is going viral on Instagram. In the clip, he can be seen talking about the couple’s wedding outfits. In the clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, he can be heard daying, “dulhe ne white pehna hai aur dulhan ne pin. (groom was wearing white while bride was wearing pink).” He also mentioned that they both danced right before their pheras.

As soon as their wedding news dropped online, Wikipedia in no time changed the marital status of the couple. However, the couple is yet to make it Insta-official. The Wikipedia pages of Sidharth and Kiara have been edited to mention both of them as each other`s spouses.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding ceremony happened at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married as per Hindu customs with "band baaja and baraat. The famous Jea wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday.

Sidharth made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional ghodi. After the ceremony, wedding band members were seen exiting Suryagarh Palace. When the reporters enquired about the wedding, the band members replied shadi ho gayi.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. The two neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love with each other while shooting for Shershaah, which was released 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours. In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends." Fans are eager to see the first glimpse of Sidharth and Kiara as Mr and Mrs Malhotra.

Meanwhile, as per the Times Now report, a source informed that the family called the doctor after Sidharth’s father started vomiting. The source further mentioned that he was treated in his room and was on rest for 2 hours. Kiara and Sidharth decided to continue to music on low volume. The actor’s father is now stable. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|'Aaliya married Nawazuddin Siddiqui without divorcing first husband, faked date of birth', claims actor's lawyer