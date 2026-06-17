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Revealed: Samay Raina's India Got Latent returns bigger and bolder? Comedian's show will feature on Netflix, first guest will leave you shocked

Netflix dropped the photo of Samay Raina's bodyguard, hinting at India's Got Latent returns. However, we have confirmed news on the developments of the show, including the first episode's guest.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 03:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Revealed: Samay Raina's India Got Latent returns bigger and bolder? Comedian's show will feature on Netflix, first guest will leave you shocked
Samay Raina with his bodyguard, the bodyguard revealed by Netflix (Image source: Twitter, Instagram
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Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is surely making his comeback, bigger and better. Ever since Wednesday morning, Netflix dropped a pic of a bodyguard, which resembles Samay's security guy that we see standing beside him during the show. 

Netflix seeks fans' support 

The OTT giant dropped a cryptic announcement featuring Raina’s bodyguard and asked viewers to drop nimbu-mirchi in the comments, while also adding Raina as a collaborator on the post. The caption read, "Drop (lemon and spice emojis) in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it (sic).” While the post has fuelled speculation around India’s Got Latent 2, there has been no formal announcement about the show. However, we have an exciting update for you. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 is certainly dropping on Netflix

DNA India got exclusive information that India's Got Latent will start its season two, and will be aired on Netflix by the end of the month. 3-4 episodes have already been shot, and the filming of new episodes is underway. 

Who will be the first guest on India's Got Latent 2?

As per our insider, the first episode will feature Alia Bhatt. The actress appeared on the episode while promoting her upcoming film Alpha. Last month, there were a few pictures of Alia from the show that surfaced online. However, the authenticity of the pics couldn't be verified. Now, we got to know that Alia is confrmed doing the show, and she'll be the first guest of the new season. 

About India's Got Latent 

India's Got Latent was an unconventional but extremely popular Indian comedy talent show, hosted and created by stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina.  Launched on YouTube in June 2024, the show quickly became a massive viral phenomenon, drawing millions of views per episode. In February 2025, the show came to a sudden halt after a massive controversy during Ranveer Allahbadia's episode, which ultimately triggered a wave of legal, political, and social backlash.  

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