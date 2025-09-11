Add DNA as a Preferred Source
REVEALED: Salman Khan did not perform bold dance with Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand but..., viral video divides internet

Does Salman Khan favour Kunickaa Sadanand due to his connection with the veteran actress? An old video of the actor's bold dance with a performer at an award function went viral.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 08:56 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

REVEALED: Salman Khan did not perform bold dance with Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand but..., viral video divides internet
Salman Khan with Pony Verma
It's been three weeks since Bigg Boss 19 started, and the show's loyal audience is accusing the makers and host Salman Khan of being biased towards Kunickaa Sadanand. Till now, there has been no eviction. The last two weeks of no eviction have further raised speculation that the big players of the show are trying to keep Kunickaa safe from eviction. 

Amid these rumours, an old video of Salman Khan's dance performance at an award show resurfaced and went viral in no time. The internet user who shared the video from Filmfare Awards claimed that the lady doing the bold dance with Khan is none other than Kunickaa Sadanand. 

In the video, the woman, sporting a black short dress with matching heels, tries to get intimate with a shirtless Salman on the stage. While performing, her fingers are all over Khan, making the dance performance too bold for a public event. The performance ends with Salman lifting the woman on his shoulder and walking off the stage. Netizens are connecting the dots between this video and Salman's favouritism towards Kunickaa. However, the lady dancing in the old video isn't Kunickaa Sadanand. 

The X user who shared the video is wrong, as Salman Khan didn't do the bold dance with Kunickaa, but with choreographer Pony Verma, who is now Prakash Raj's wife. 

Even X's AI-powered chatbox Grok confirmed it, and said, "The lady dancing with Salman Khan and being lifted in the clip is choreographer Pony Verma (now married to Prakash Raj), from a Filmfare Awards performance. The video overlay seems to be a mislabel." Several other netizens also slammed the user for spreading misinformation. "That means don't spread any wrong information. The woman dancing with Salman Khan in this video is choreographer Pooni Verma (who is now married to Prakash Raj), who was at a Filmfare Awards event," wrote a netizen. 

On Monday, after the nomination task, four contestants got nominated for the week: Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. After two weeks of no eviction, Bigg Boss 19 will surely witness its first eviction this weekend. Bigg Boss 19 daily airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

