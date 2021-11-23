Revealed: Recipe of homemade dish prepared by Anushka Sharma's mother

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a picture and gave her fans a glimpse of what was being served for the lunch on Monday. The actress took to Instagram and posted a picture of homemade paella, a rice-based dish that has its origins in Spain’s Valencia.

Anushka Sharma on Monday dropped a photo of a dish with the caption, “Homemade paella with vegan sausages courtesy mommy.” For the unversed, Paella is a one-pot meal that Spanish farmers used to cook by combining meat, rice, saffron, and vegetables in a pan.

The recipe by Archana Doshi, is worth a try:

Crush the saffron with a pinch of salt in a small mortar pestle, keep it aside for later use. Now, heat oil in the pan, add onion, garlic to it. Sauté for 1-2 minutes till the onions turn pink. Now you have to add mushrooms and bell peppers, sauté for another two minutes or until slightly softened. Reserve some of these sauteed mushrooms and bell pepper slices to be used later as garnish. Continue to cook the remainder of the veggies in the pan. Add the turmeric, smoked paprika, and tomato puree to it and simmer for a few minutes. To this, add the stock, salt, and saffron and stir well. Continue to simmer it until a few bubbles appear. The next step is to add rice to it, stir well and cover the pan. Cook the rice till it is just cooked/al dente (about 12-15 minutes) and the water has been absorbed, leaving fluffy grains of rice. If the rice dries up without getting fully cooked, adjust by adding stock as required to cook until soft and fluffy, but not mushy. Once cooked, turn off the heat. You can either serve the Paella in the same pot it or transfer it into a serving dish or rice platter. Garnish with sliced mushrooms and peppers along with the olives. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and arrange lime wedge.

Recently, Virat had treated his fans with an adorable picture with Anushka. In the Instagram photo, the couple was seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts. For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock."

For the unversed, Anushka got married to Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. She gave birth to Vamika, her daughter on January 11, 2021. On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen ‘Zero’ in 2018, has several films in the pipeline including Navdeep Singh’s ‘Kaneda’, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Apart from the movies, Anushka had produced the web series ‘Paatal Lok’ and the film ‘Bulbbul’ for OTT last year, meanwhile, her banner film will launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming film ‘Qala’ opposite Tripti Dimri.