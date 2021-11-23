Revealed: Recipe of homemade dish prepared by Anushka Sharma's mother

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a picture and gave her fans a glimpse of what was being served for the lunch on Monday. The actress took to Instagram and posted a picture of homemade paella, a rice-based dish that has its origins in Spain’s Valencia.
Anushka Sharma on Monday dropped a photo of a dish with the caption, “Homemade paella with vegan sausages courtesy mommy.” For the unversed, Paella is a one-pot meal that Spanish farmers used to cook by combining meat, rice, saffron, and vegetables in a pan.
The recipe by Archana Doshi, is worth a try:
Recently, Virat had treated his fans with an adorable picture with Anushka. In the Instagram photo, the couple was seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts. For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock."
For the unversed, Anushka got married to Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. She gave birth to Vamika, her daughter on January 11, 2021. On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen ‘Zero’ in 2018, has several films in the pipeline including Navdeep Singh’s ‘Kaneda’, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Apart from the movies, Anushka had produced the web series ‘Paatal Lok’ and the film ‘Bulbbul’ for OTT last year, meanwhile, her banner film will launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming film ‘Qala’ opposite Tripti Dimri.