RRR star Ram Charan will soon be seen in Shankar's Game Changer. Even before the release of this film, Ram has started preparing for his next film, currently titled RC 16. Ram will soon lead Buchi Babu Sana's directorial, and the actor has donned a new look for the film.

The director unveiled Ram Charan's new look on X (formerly Twitter) and penned an appreciation note for the Magadheera actor. “Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan Garu gets a solid makeover by @AalimHakim Ji. Super excited …!!!!@NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings ⁦ @MythriOfficial.”

For the upcoming movie, renowned stylist Aalim Hakim has done the hairdo of Ram Charan. In the photo shared by the director, Ram is captured in a makeup room, looking at his new hairdo, and Aalim Hakim observes him closely to give final touches.

As soon as the photo was shared, it was loved by the fans, and they flooded the post with their comments. A netizen wrote, "All set to break barriers with #RC16." Another netizen wrote, "Ram Charan makeover wowww." A fan wrote, "Thattt Boxoffice thengingggg Stare. Thalaaaaaaaaaaaaa." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait to witness another cult character for our #RamCharan. Thank u @BuchiBabuSana anna."

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen with his father, Chiranjeevi, in Acharya. The movie was touted to become the next big hit, but it went on to become a disaster. Between Acharya and Game Changer, Ram also made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor was seen dancing with Salman and Venkatesh in the song Yentamma. Ram will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer. This movie marks his first collaboration with ace director (known for Anniyan, Sivaji The Boss, Enthiran, 2.0). Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead. Game Changer will be releasing in the cinemas on January 10, 2025.

