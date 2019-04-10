Revealed: Mahesh Babu will be seen in three different avatars in 'Maharshi'

The teaser of Mahesh Babu starrer 'Maharshi' has been roaring on the internet. It has broken all records in Tollywood, including that set by Rajinikanth's movie 'Petta'. The teaser of this film, which released on the auspicious occasion of 'Ugadi', crossed 9.1 million views in just 12 hours, as compared to Mahesh Babu's own previous hit 'Bharat Ane Nenu'.

As the excitement over this movie rises, we now hear a starkling revelation. Mahesh Babu, who was seen in a businessman avatar and a rowdy when needed, will also don another avatar in 'Maharshi'. This avatar is kept well hidden by the makers.

Director Vamshi Paidipally revealed to a National daily that the three looks pertain to different time frames. The friendship between Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh and Rishi Kumar aka Mahesh Babu also evolves with time. It is also being reported that the college campus set for the May 9 release might be set in North Delhi.

Interestingly Mahesh Babu was recently added to the list of celebrities with Madame Tussauds wax statues. He has a fanbase not only in the South Indian film industry but also in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai. Apart from that, he is quite popular in both Punjab and among the international audiences.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the role of Chief Minister of Telangana state in the movie 'Bharat Ane Nenu'. Even there, he switched between playing a charming college boy who is then given the responsibility of becoming the CM. The journey was about how the actor changed the mindsets of people, actually helped them and became a people's man in the chair of CM.