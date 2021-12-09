REVEALED! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's sangeet outfits and performances, details inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities are on a full swing at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7 to December 10. The ceremony details have been kept hush hush as the couple wants to keep their marriage a private affair. The glitzy and glamorous Sangeet ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 8.

As per an India Today exclusive report, Katrina Kaif wore a beautiful pink lehenga and Vicky Kaushal opted for a traditional sherwani for the Sangeet ceremony. Katrina's lehenga had zari embroidery of flowers all over it and the actress looked lovely and elegant in her attire. Vicky, as usual, looked hot and dapper in his outfit.

The 'Uri' actor danced to Harddy Sandhu's latest chartbuster track 'Bijlee Bijlee' in the ceremony for her 'Cinderella' Katrina. He made Katrina's sisters perform the hook steps of the extremely catchy song.

Even Katrina grooved to her hit numbers such as 'Shiela Ki Jawaani' and 'Chikni Chameli' during the ceremony. She made the entire family dance to these tracks along with her.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding will take place on December 9 at the royal venue. Many stars from the Hindi film industry including Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar, Anurag Kashyap, and Rohit Shetty are on the guest list.

'Shaadi Squad', a new-age wedding planning company has organised the entire wedding festivities of Vicky-Katrina. The guests who arrived at the Jaipur airport were greeted with a welcome note that read, "Sit back, relax, and brace yourselves for a fun-filled exciting adventure!".