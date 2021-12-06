REVEALED! Inside details of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is approaching. The Bollywood pair have been dating for a long time and have spent months planning their wedding. . A few inside details about their wedding have also emerged.

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Destination:

Katrina and Vicky will depart from their respective Mumbai homes between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the airport. By 6 p.m., the couple is expected to reach Jaipur. In Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, the grand wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwar.

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s welcome ceremony:

Katrina and Vicky will reach Jaipur at 9 p.m. and arrive in Chauth ka Barwada at 9 p.m. As soon as they reach, the Six Senses Ford Barwara Hotel will host a welcome ceremony. There will also be members of Katrina's and Vicky's families there.

Previously, an India Today report suggested that the fort-resort will host the pre-wedding celebrations. The sangeet, Mehendi, and wedding themes were meticulously prepared by Vicky and Katrina. They held many meetings with wedding planners in order to meticulously organise their wedding.

The mehendi theme, according to their sources, will be gold, beige, ivory, and white. The sangeet's theme is ‘Bling’. The bride and groom, as well as Bollywood celebrities, will perform at the occasion. The theme for the wedding is pastel sorbet.