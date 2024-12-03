Vikrant Massey took everyone by surprise by announcing his retirement from acting. An insider reveals what triggered the 12th Fail actor to make such a major decision.

Actor Vikrant Massey shocked every filmgoer and netizen by announcing his retirement on Monday. The artiste, who made his way from television to the big screen, whose in the best phase of his career, decided to step back, and bid goodbye to the glamour world. Though the actor did not reveal the real reason for his sudden decision, a director who has worked with him explained the possible reason behind Vikrant’s retirement.

A director told India Today on the condition of anonymity, said “Vikrant doesn’t want to spread himself too thin. He has been flooded with offers from OTT and movies. His fear is that he is overexposing himself and the audience might soon be tired of him. He’s often expressed this worry in his conversations about doing too many films and tiring his audience out. So it’s a brave decision to take a break and give yourself some time. Why not?"

The portal added another source from the industry that his decision could also be a strategy to reinvent himself. The insider added that he’s most likely to play the negative lead in the next Don being made by Excel Entertainment. "I won’t be surprised if this break could be a way of reinventing himself and then doing a relaunch with a totally new look and style. Vikrant has always been a thinking actor. He’s not someone who does things on the surface, so this break could have something to do with Don 3," the source stated.

Vikrant Massey announcing retirement

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey penned a long note addressing his fans that he will meet them in 2025 as he has a movie scheduled to release the next year. “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted,” he signed off. On the work front, his last release is The Sabarmati Report.

