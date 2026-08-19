REVEALED: Here's why Sunita Ahuja was spotted in family court, it's related to her divorce with Govinda, superstar's manager says 'she had gone to...'

After Govinda publicly criticized Sunita Ahuja for tarnishing his image by making lewd statements, Sunita was spotted at family court. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been much talked about in the last 2 years. Earlier today, Sunita was spotted at the Bandra family court in Mumbai with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. After this, when IANS contacted Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, he confirmed that Sunita has finally withdrawn the divorce petition filed against the actor.

Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce petition

He told IANS, "The petition Sunita ji had filed in the court earlier; she had gone to withdraw it." Recently, Sunita had made some serious allegations against Govinda regarding his relationship with the young actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Reacting to this, Govinda had also dropped a video on social media, warning Sunita to be mindful of her language.

In the clip, Govinda had also asked Sunita not to interfere with his work. He even urged her to refrain from making statements that could damage his reputation, built over the years. When asked about this, Govinda's manager shared that Sunita ji was the one who had filed the petition and has now decided to withdraw it of her own will.

His manager added, "Govinda ji has never badmouthed anyone. Sunita Ji had filed the case, and she herself has now withdrawn it. It is a family matter; something must have come to her mind so that she decided to withdraw the case."

Tina, Yashvardhan, none of them wished for divorce: Govinda's manager

During the exclusive interaction with IANS, Govinda's manager was also asked if the kids - Tina and Yashvardhan had pressured Sunita to rethink her decision for divorce. Expressing his disappointment over how the matter played out publicly, he said, "I won't be able to comment on this. Govinda, Sunita, Yashvardhan, Tina, none of them wished for the divorce to take place. It has been 2 years now, and all kinds of things have been written. It definitely does not feel good. However, this step taken by Sunita ji is extremely welcome." Govinda and Sunita got married i March 1987. However, the couple kept their marriage a secret until their daughter Tina's birth in 1988.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baba Ramdev for commenting on her jawani, slams him for his 'false, fraud' claims: 'Mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se...'