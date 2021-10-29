Revealed: Details of Aryan Khan's bail order as Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son awaits release

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Now, details of his bail order have been released after which Aryan is likely to walk out of jail today evening.

Aryan Khan 5-page bail order - Key points

The bail amount is Rs 1 lakh with one or more surety No statements shall be made regarding the proceedings to media, including social media. Passport should be surrendered before the Special NDPS Court Aryan Khan shall attend the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Friday between 11 and 2 pm to mark their presence.

In other news, on Friday, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan in the drugs case also said that he will be out of jail by today evening.

Speaking to ANI, Maneshinde said, "We are expecting to receive orders of High Court from HC registry by today evening. As soon as we get the orders we will produce it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan."

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas. While Arbaaz Merchantt is also lodged at Arthur Road jail like Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.