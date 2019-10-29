Reunion for Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor to star in Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Earlier this month, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt announced their first collaboration together titled Gangubai Kathiawadi in which the actor will be playing the titular role. Alia tweeted, "A name you’ve heard a story you haven’t. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one's going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing on 11 September 2020. @bhansali_produc @prerna982 @PenMovies @jayantilalgada". Soon after that SLB also announced Baiju Bawra - Revenge Story of a Maverick Maestro which will release in Diwali 2021.

Now as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali has decided to rope in Ajay Devgn as the male lead opposite Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi. If it turns out to be true this will be a reunion of Ajay and SLB after two decades. Their first outing was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released in 1999.

Talking about the same, a source told the entertainment portal, "Last week, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali met at Anand Pandit’s Diwali party and chatted for hours. They caught up on a lot of stuff and that’s when SLB also invited him over to his office. Ajay dropped in a couple of days after that and they had a meeting for more than a couple of hours. Bhansali offered him two scripts – a biopic and the other fictional, a love story, which is said to be Baiju Bawra. In Baiju Bawra the actor was offered the role of Tansen. Ajay liked his role in Gangubai as it’s an intense character – a mobster with a golden heart who teaches Gangubai the tricks of the trade and falls in love with her."

The source added, "Ajay didn’t sign right then as he wants to do the signing and make the announcement at an auspicious date, which will be this week. The star showed the famous filmmaker some scenes his next project, a historical action drama, Tanhaji and Bhansali who himself excels in such period dramas was quite impressed. Apart from both these movies, the filmmaker also offered him another action drama based on a warrior film, which will be directed by SLB, at a later date. Ajay’s role in Gangubai is an extremely powerful and passionate one and will be remembered in cinema for the depth and romance in it."