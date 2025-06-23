This meticulously restored version brings back the film as it was originally intended. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to see the original ending and previously deleted scenes that were not part of the widely distributed theatrical cut.

The Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy, is set to host a landmark event in cinematic history: the world premiere of the fully restored, uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s landmark film, Sholay. This special screening, commemorating the film's 50th anniversary, will take place on June 27, 2025, on the breathtakingly large open-air screen in Piazza Maggiore, providing a magnificent backdrop for this beloved classic.

Originally released in 1975, the multi-starrer cult film captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative, memorable characters and groundbreaking action sequences. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film serves as a cornerstone of Indian cinema and continues to be celebrated for its enduring impact.

This meticulously restored version, a collaborative effort by Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd., brings back the film as it was originally intended. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to see the original ending and previously deleted scenes that were not part of the widely distributed theatrical cut, offering a fresh perspective on a cinematic masterpiece.

Amitabh Bachchan says Sholay was a watershed moment for Indian cinema

Amitabh Bachchan states, "Some things in life remain permanently etched in your mind. Sholay is one such film. Shooting for the film was an unforgettable experience, but at the time I had no idea that it would be a watershed for Indian cinema. Its dramatic change in fortunes from being declared an unsuccessful venture, to its record-breaking box office run was an emotional rollercoaster for all of us. It’s wonderful that the Film Heritage Foundation has restored Sholay and that they have managed to locate and include the original ending as well as some deleted scenes in the restoration. I hope that even 50 years later, the film will capture the imagination of new audiences across the world."

Dharmemdra calls Sholay the 8th wonder of the world

Dharmendra states, "Sholay is the 8th wonder of the world. I am thrilled to hear that the film is being restored and I am sure it will have the same success as it had 50 years ago. Who can forget the dialogues of Salim-Javed and the direction of Ramesh Sippy? So many scenes have gone down in the history of Indian cinema and every character became a star. But the real hero was the coin. Few people know that I was offered the role of Gabbar and Thakur, but I was clear that I wanted to play the role of Veeru as he is so much like me. I had so much fun on the shoot. My favourite scenes were the tanki scene, the scene in the temple, and so many others, but the most powerful scene I feel was the death of Jai, which is still etched in my mind."

Sholay restrored version will have original ending with never-before-seen deleted scenes

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation states, “My first memory of Sholay dates back to the time when I was six years old and I remember lamenting because my mother refused to allow me to go to the cinema to watch the film. I would never have imagined that 50 years later, I would have the opportunity to work on the restoration of the film – often described as the greatest Indian film ever made - with Shehzad Sippy of Sippy Films. I know every frame and every dialogue of the film by heart. Sholay was a masterpiece of passion that generations of Indians have loved and seen time and time again. Despite the fact that we could not use the original camera negative and that not a single 70mm print survives, we have left no stone unturned to ensure that this historic film has not only been beautifully restored, but that the restored version that will premiere in Bologna will have the original ending and some never-before-seen deleted scenes. I can't wait to watch the film in the open air in the Piazza in Bologna along with thousands of cinephiles from around the world.”

Shehzad Sippy, Producer, Sippy Films states, “Sholay is the cornerstone of our family heritage and I am so proud that Sippy Films has been able to do a world-class restoration of the film with Film Heritage Foundation. It has taken us three years, but we were able to find the original ending and some deleted scenes that the world will see for the first time at the grand premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna. It’s been a labour of love to resurrect the film and this is a tribute to the vision and the legacy of my grandfather G.P. Sippy. I can’t wait for Sholay to begin its new lease of life.”

The screening in Piazza Maggiore is expected to draw a large crowd of film enthusiasts, critics and the general public, all eager to experience this legendary film in a truly exceptional setting. The Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival is renowned for its dedication to showcasing restored and classic films, making it the ideal venue for this significant premiere.

The restoration of Sholay ensures that future generations can appreciate the film's artistic and cultural significance in its most authentic form. This world premiere marks not just a celebration of a film, but a recognition of its enduring power and its place in global cinematic history.

