'Respond intelligently even to...': Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De shares cryptic post after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dubai reel goes viral

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu got a divorce from Naga Chaitanya, her personal life has been a topic of discussion online. Dating rumours with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, from the Raj & DK duo, are particularly swirling online, especially after the two have repeatedly sneaked into each other's social media posts. Now, just a day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of photos on Instagram, one in particular, allegedly featuring Raj Nidimoru, the filmmaker's former wife, Shhyamali De, has shared a string of cryptic notes on Instagram, leaving fans to wonder if they are directed at the speculation around Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship.

Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De shares cryptic post

On her Instagram stories, Shhyamali De shared a series of cryptic notes amid the speculation around her ex-husband's current relationship status. One read, "Respond intelligently even to unintelligent treatment," while another said, "Detachment is not that you should own nothing, but that nothing should own you."

Shhyamali De's posts weren't clear about who they were directed at; however, many speculated that it had something to do with the growing buzz around Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video, allegedly holding hands with Raj Nidimoru, goes viral

A recent reel of Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently going viral online, where she uploaded some snippets from her Dubai trip. Captioned "What I see vs What you see," the video caught attention as it showed the actress holding hands with a man wearing a black jacket. Fans were quick to point out that the man in the video was indeed Raj Nidimoru.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya until 2021. He has since remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

