Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today, almost one month before his granddaughter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday. On this special day, we will tell you about the time when the Bachchan family, in November 2011, returned home from the Mumbai hospital after Aaradhya Bachchan's birth. To share the fans' happiness while maintaining their privacy, the Bachchans held a press conference at their office, ABC Corp, in Mumbai's Juhu.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to the media and also revealed who the child resembled. Amitabh Bachchan believed the little one looked like his bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said, "I think the child looks like Aishwarya but as you know, a child’s face changes every day. Still, I want to believe that she has Aishwarya’s face. But a few people in the house believe that there is some resemblance with Abhishek."

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his happiness on welcoming a granddaughter and shared how his son Abhishek and his wife Jaya Bachchan always wanted a girl child. "Jaya has given all her time to the child and she is very happy that a daughter has been born. Abhishek also wanted a daughter. I have said I don’t mind anything happening, just let it happen. That’s it," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story began on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). They were great friends who eventually fell in love during the filming of Umrao Jaan in 2005-2006. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007, at the Bachchan family home - Pratiksha.