Reports of Salman Khan getting co-director credit for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan untrue, details inside

Salman Khan was reported to be getting co-director credit for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan/File photo

Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. As the release date approaches closer and teasers and songs of the film are released, several rumours about the film have also begun to float around. One such rumour, which surfaced on social media and subsequently in several news publications a few days back, claimed that Salman is getting a co-director credit for the film. Sources close to the production have now debunked these reports.

A source close to the production tells us that the reports about Salman Khan being credited as co-director in the film are 'absolutely false'. The source adds that the actor is in the film as an actor only and has nothing to do with the 'directorial credits' of the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had previously been tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and later Bhaijaan. The film is a family entertainer with doses of action, drama, and romance. Apart from Salman, the film boasts of a strong ensemble cast featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official Hindi remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead. A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid 2023, April 21, and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release. It is the first of Salman's two big releases in 2023. The actor will also be seen in YRF Spy Universe's Tiger 3 later in the year.

READ | Salman Khan's fans declare Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's latest track Billi Billi as 'best song of the year'

