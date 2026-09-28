Reporting Live OTT release date: When and where to watch Parineeti Chopra-starrer investigative thriller

In Reporting Live, Parineeti plays an ambitious young reporter who delves into the murky world of illegal sand mining. The investigative thriller film will start streaming on Netflix from October 9. Last week, Parineeti's debut web series Shaque: Trust No One premiered on Netflix.

Just a few days after headlining Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One, Parineeti Chopra is set to return to the streaming giant once again. Titled Reporting Live, the investigative thriller also stars Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman. In the film, Parineeti plays an ambitious young reporter who delves into the murky world of illegal sand mining. Reporting Live will start streaming on Netflix on October 9, while Shaque premiered on the OTT platform on September 24.

Talking about the film, director Dhruv Tripathi shared, "It feels incredibly special to finally announce Reporting Live. I've lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal. I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real, while never losing sight of the ordinary people at the heart of the story. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to make it with a wonderful cast and crew who brought so much to the film, and I'm really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix."

Producer Partha Kiran Thakur added, "The stakes are high, both in the story we are telling and in the scale of its execution. We had a very clear vision for this film, and it has been incredibly fulfilling to see that vision come to life through such a powerful ensemble. Bringing together actors from different generations, each a stalwart in their own craft, was one of the most exciting aspects of the process. We're particularly thrilled to see Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani come together on screen in a pairing audiences have never seen before, portraying characters that are unlike anything they have played previously."

Reporting Live is directed by Dhruv Tripathi, written by Mihir Jadhav and Dhruv Tripathi, and produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath.

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