'Report her profile': Kusha Kapila shares fake dating app profile using her pics, calls it 'identity theft'

Kusha Kapila

Social media influencer-turned-actor Kusha Kapila has shared a screengrab of a dating profile using her pictures with a different name, calling it identity theft. The actress has asked her followers to report the profile as well, which goes by the name Sanna on Bumble.

On Tuesday morning, Kusha shared a couple of screengrabs of the profile on Twitter. The profile had two pictures of Kusha with the user listed as 33-year-old Sanna from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Sharing the profile, Kusha wrote, “wdyt is Sanna’s favourite colour? Why does she spell her name with two Ns? What’s her fave genre of music? Does she believe in love? Does she like AP Dhillon? Questions that will keep me up at night other than identity theft.”

Several fans and followers of Kusha exclaimed surprise at the ‘identity theft’ and some jokingly wrote that they will ‘swipe right’ on the profile to get to know her more. Responding to one such comment, Kusha said, “Please do to help me know more about her and then report her profile.” Another tweeter joked, “You found your twin sister on Bumble, must be such an emotional moment for you.”

wdyt is Sanna’s favourite colour? Why does she spell her name with two Ns? What’s her fave genre of music? Does she believe in love? Does she like AP Dhillon? Questions that will keep me up at night other than identity theft. pic.twitter.com/iN9l5Q1fgW March 6, 2023

Kusha Kapila began her career as a fashion correspondent and copywriter before making her on-screen debut with the show Son of Abish. It was after 2016 that her social media videos began going viral, following which she became a household name as a content creator.

In 2020, she made her acting debut with a cameo in the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories. She played a fictionalised version of herself in the segment directed by Karan Johar. She has since appeared in Plan A Plan B and Selfiee as well as the web series Masaba Masaba and Minus One: New Chapter. Kusha has been in non-fiction content as well, most notably in Comicstaan and Case Toh Banta Hai.