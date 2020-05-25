Renuka Shahane wishes 'eternal love' Ashutosh Rana on their 19th wedding anniversary

Renuka Shahane took to her Twitter page to wish husband and actor Ashutosh Rana on their 19th wedding anniversary.

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion of the same, Renuka took to her Twitter page and shared the photo straight from their wedding album. In the photo, the then newlyweds seen all smiles while getting clicked. Well, they are still all smiles and very much in love. Renuka tweeted the photo stating, "You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today......love eternal @ranaashutosh10".

Ashutosh quote tweeted Renuka's tweet most sweetly by writing, "तुम ही मेरा प्रेम निवेदन, तुम ही हो जीवन का सार। तुम ही मेरी परम चेतना, तुम ही हो उसका विस्तार॥ सदैव आपका, हृदय से धन्यवाद"

Earlier during an interaction, Renuka shared about her love story with Ashutosh by stating, "In October, director Ravi Rai was planning a serial, and he had Ashutosh, a few others and me in mind. Ravi Rai had thrown a Divali party at his place where Ashutosh couldn't make it because he had to give an interview. The next day he called me on my answering machine wishing me a happy Divali. This was on October 17, he again called on October 19 and finally on October 20, 1998. Feeling a little awkward, I called him back and we ended up speaking for an hour. The days that followed were amazing, we spoke only on the phone because of our busy work schedule and finally, after almost three months we met on December 31, 1998."

They got married in Madhya Pradesh.